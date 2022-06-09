Hollywood Hyperventilates over January 6 Committee Hearing: ‘I Can’t Breath’

Hollywood celebrities hyperventilated all over Twitter and poured praise on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Thursday in response to the January 6 committee hearing about the riot on Capitol Hill.

Celebrities from John Leguizamo to Alyssa Milano cranked the drama up to 11.

“I can’t breathe! We were so close to the end of our democracy!” the Encanto star said.

I can’t breathe! We were so close to the end of our democracy! https://t.co/bt8lCpnMtW — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) June 10, 2022

My God. What have we become? pic.twitter.com/AlPCXFhycb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 10, 2022

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler did what many of her left-wing peer did and quoted Cheney.

“I say to my #Republican colleagues, “There will come a time when #DonaldTrump will be gone, but your dishonor will remain.” YOUR DISHONOR WILL REMAIN. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 10, 2022

Many a left-wing celebrity heaped loads of praise on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as a crusader for the truth.

“Both Chairman Thompson and Vice Chairwoman Cheney said in no uncertain terms that Donald Trump is responsible for the Seditious Conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government. Check please,” Princess Bride director Rob Reiner said.

Both Chairman Thompson and Vice Chairwoman Cheney said in no uncertain terms that Donald Trump is responsible for the Seditious Conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government. Check please. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 10, 2022

Liz Cheney has come bearing the receipts. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 10, 2022

Bringing seditionists to justice should be a bipartisan move, as Rep. @Liz_Cheney has shown us. The @January6thCmte is critical for the health of our democracy. https://t.co/7fwDnByPxh — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 10, 2022

“Bringing seditionists to justice should be a bipartisan move, as Rep. @Liz_Cheneyhas shown us. The @January6thCmteis critical for the health of our democracy,” said Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter.

Indeed, it was a Liz Cheney love affair for many celebrity elites.

Liz clearly wants Trump to go to jail. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 10, 2022

“Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” – @Liz_Cheney at January 6th hearing this evening — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 10, 2022

“There will come a day when Donald Trump will be gone. But your dishonor will remain.” – @RepLizCheney to her GOP colleagues whose first loyalty is not to our country or our Constitution, but to former president Trump — Mia Farrow🇺 (@MiaFarrow) June 10, 2022

Trump & McCarthy made a bet that they could end Liz Cheney cuz she refused to be their Goebbels. Whudda rookie move. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 10, 2022

Yes…finally!!! I’m watching every minute! It’s a damn shame we have to “Thank,”Liz Chaney for doing what every Congress person swore to do. “Donald Trump will go away, but your shame and white supremacy, bullshit…will remain.” I paraphrased. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) June 10, 2022

“Yes…finally!!! I’m watching every minute! It’s a damn shame we have to “Thank,”Liz Chaney for doing what every Congress person swore to do. “Donald Trump will go away, but your shame and white supremacy, bullshit…will remain.” I paraphrased,” said actor-comedian Wanda Sykes.