Hollywood Hyperventilates over January 6 Committee Hearing: ‘I Can’t Breath’

Hollywood celebrities hyperventilated all over Twitter and poured praise on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Thursday in response to the January 6 committee hearing about the riot on Capitol Hill.

Celebrities from John Leguizamo to Alyssa Milano cranked the drama up to 11.
I can’t breathe! We were so close to the end of our democracy!” the Encanto star said.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler did what many of her left-wing peer did and quoted Cheney.

Many a left-wing celebrity heaped loads of praise on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as a crusader for the truth.

Both Chairman Thompson and Vice Chairwoman Cheney said in no uncertain terms that Donald Trump is responsible for the Seditious Conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government. Check please,” Princess Bride director Rob Reiner said.

“Bringing seditionists to justice should be a bipartisan move, as Rep. @Liz_Cheneyhas shown us. The @January6thCmteis critical for the health of our democracy,” said Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter.
Indeed, it was a Liz Cheney love affair for many celebrity elites.

Yes…finally!!! I’m watching every minute! It’s a damn shame we have to “Thank,”Liz Chaney for doing what every Congress person swore to do. “Donald Trump will go away, but your shame and white supremacy, bullshit…will remain.” I paraphrased,” said actor-comedian Wanda Sykes.

