Hollywood Celebrities Demand Nationwide Protests over Roe v. Wade: ‘Take to the Streets’

Kevork Djansezian; Gareth Cattermole; D Dipasupil; Valerie Macon; Jemal Countess; Jesse Grant; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images/AP Photo/Tony Dejak/JaimieTrueblood/Focus World
David Ng

Hollywood celebrities urged their fans to take to the streets in protest after an unprecedented leak of U.S. Supreme Court documents showed the high court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Stars including Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, Rosanna Arquette, Busy Phillips, and Amber Tamblyn vented their anger and despair on social media, with some attacking the court itself and singling out Justice Samuel Alito as a right-wing “radical.”

“Take to the streets,” Amber Tamblyn wrote.

“Get your dirty Nazi boots off our wombs,” Rosanna Arquette demanded.

The case is about “white supremacy and power hungry politicians attempting to keep systems of oppression in place,” Busy Philipps wrote.

The Supreme Court was expected to issue its ruling shortly in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.. But the shocking leak to Politico has upended what has historically been a sacrosanct process. Perhaps coincidentally, the leak has given Democrats a new rallying cry as well as a much-needed fundraising boost.

Hulu’s Life and Beth star Amy Schumer urged her fans to protest in their local towns on Tuesday.

Actress Busy Phillips also urged local protests. “Be angry. Be loud. Be outraged. But most of all SHOW THE FUCK UP.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn urged her fellow New Yorkers to “take to the streets.”

Girls star and Hillary Clinton campaign surrogate Lena Dunham attacked pro life Americans as people who “are using faux humanist rhetoric to disguise what they truly are: anti-choice.”

Predator star Olivia Munn called for a heartbeat bill for woman.

Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks pushed her three and a half million followers to protest. She’s also still ranting about “irresponsible ejaculations.”

Disney-Marvel’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo blamed Justice Samuel Alito.

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis posted Helen Reddy’s “I AM WOMAN” to her Instagram account.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil released and a lengthy rant in which she urged her followers to “start organizing” and elect pro-abortion lawmakers.

Rosanna Arquette tweeted “get your dirty Nazi boots off our wombs.”

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler inaccurately claimed that Roe v. Wade is “settled law” and “guaranteed by the Constitution.”

TNT’s Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who said in an interview that she is “angry and upset and determined!”

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted, “I both can’t and can believe this is happening.”

Fellow comedian Chelsea Handler bizarrely brought up the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill in reaction to the SCOTUS leak.

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles blamed Democrats, who he claimed “knew this was coming” and did little to stop Republicans.

No Time to Die actor Jeffrey Wright used the occasion to bizarrely tweet about the Scottish government.

Disney’s Encanto star John Leguizamo urged Congress to pack the Supreme Court and put Roe v. Wade into law.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

