Morgan Freeman Faces Backlash for Appearing at World Cup Opening Ceremony

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: Morgan Freeman performs during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Left-wing activist actor Morgan Freeman was blasted by fans Sunday for fronting the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup games hosted by Qatar, a nation with a dismal human rights record.

Morgan lip synced to a lengthy monologue during the opening ceremony during Sunday’s opening festivities. “What unites us here is so much greater than what divides us. How can we make it last longer?” Freeman said during his oratory.

As Morgan talked of how the world seems so divided, he sat down near Qatari Youtube star Ghanim Al Muftah, who was born with caudal regression syndrome. Al Mufrah recited Koranic verses during the ceremony.

But the actor was blasted for taking “blood money” due to the accusations of vast human rights abuses by the Qatari government, including its outlawing of homosexuality and its alleged mistreatment of foreign workers, according to the Daily Mail.

Several other celebrities turned down Qatar’s offers to entertain during the opening ceremony, including Dua Lipa, Shakira, and Rod Stewart, the paper added.

Fans, though, slammed Freeman for taking Doha’s money even as he has been an activist for civil rights. Especially since he was a vocal advocate of South African civil rights icon Nelson Mandela.

Many took to social media to accuse Freeman of supporting human rights abusers.

Morgan Freeman is often a reliable left-winger, having campaigned for Hillary Clinton, pushed COVID vaccines, and supported parts of the Black Lives Matter agenda.

However, he has also run counter to some left-wing narratives. He has refused to bow to the anti-Israel lobby in Hollywood, said he opposes the defund the police movement, and even openly supported the hunt for police recruits in Alabama.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.