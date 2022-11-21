Morgan Freeman Faces Backlash for Appearing at World Cup Opening Ceremony

Left-wing activist actor Morgan Freeman was blasted by fans Sunday for fronting the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup games hosted by Qatar, a nation with a dismal human rights record.

Morgan lip synced to a lengthy monologue during the opening ceremony during Sunday’s opening festivities. “What unites us here is so much greater than what divides us. How can we make it last longer?” Freeman said during his oratory.

As Morgan talked of how the world seems so divided, he sat down near Qatari Youtube star Ghanim Al Muftah, who was born with caudal regression syndrome. Al Mufrah recited Koranic verses during the ceremony.

This is beautiful #Morgan_Freeman and #GhanimAlMuftah at the World Cup opening. Humans are all from the same father and mother.

The things that divide us can also unite us if there is will.

Let’s learn to tolerate one another and live in harmony on this planet 🌍 pic.twitter.com/vsU43hOQLu — Ahmed Africa (@SYLlegacy) November 21, 2022

But the actor was blasted for taking “blood money” due to the accusations of vast human rights abuses by the Qatari government, including its outlawing of homosexuality and its alleged mistreatment of foreign workers, according to the Daily Mail.

Several other celebrities turned down Qatar’s offers to entertain during the opening ceremony, including Dua Lipa, Shakira, and Rod Stewart, the paper added.

Fans, though, slammed Freeman for taking Doha’s money even as he has been an activist for civil rights. Especially since he was a vocal advocate of South African civil rights icon Nelson Mandela.

Many took to social media to accuse Freeman of supporting human rights abusers.

For a man who played Nelson Mandela – who knew better than anyone the impact & importance of isolation on a country & its success on the ground to change that nation's policy – it is so disappointing to see #MorganFreeman take the money & support an oppressive regime😥 #Gutted — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 20, 2022

When you have to act out a scene with Morgan Freeman ‘welcoming the entire world’ to your country for a soccer tournament, maybe you shouldn’t host the World Cup. Even the opening ceremony screams sports washing. #Qatar — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) November 20, 2022

Shame on morgan freeman. These world cup is a disgrace, blood on his hands #BoycottQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/1IU6P73DG8 — Gotham (@bootboy39488256) November 21, 2022

ugh, Morgan Freeman at the World Cup opening ceremony. Hope he's happy with his dirty money. — Kate Bevan (@katebevan@mastodon.social) (@katebevan) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman is often a reliable left-winger, having campaigned for Hillary Clinton, pushed COVID vaccines, and supported parts of the Black Lives Matter agenda.

However, he has also run counter to some left-wing narratives. He has refused to bow to the anti-Israel lobby in Hollywood, said he opposes the defund the police movement, and even openly supported the hunt for police recruits in Alabama.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston