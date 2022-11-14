World Cup Warning: Pork, Porn, Sex Toys, and LGBT Flags Could Get Fans Arrested in Qatar

As the soccer world prepares for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, many are warning fans of the things that could get them arrested while attending the games in the strict Muslim country.

British authorities, for instance, recently released a list of items that fans should leave home as they pack for Qatar, the New York Post reported.

“Importing drugs, alcohol, pornography, pork products, and religious books and material into Qatar is illegal,” UK fans are told on the UK Foreign Travel Advice government website.

Qatar has noted that beer will be sold to fans in designated areas, but alcohol of any kind is prohibited outside those areas, World Cup officials say.

But even “rude gestures” can get the cops on their case.

“Swearing and making rude gestures are considered obscene acts, and offenders can be jailed and/or deported,” UK officials warn. “Take particular care when dealing with the police and other officials.”

Provocative clothing and open expressions of intimacy and gay pride are also verboten. No kissing, and women “must cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short skirts,” the UK travel advice continues.

Indeed, shorts and sleeveless tops are on the no-no list for both men and women.

The site also adds, “Importing drugs, alco1hol, pornography, pork products, and religious books and material into Qatar is illegal.”

It all adds up to a “mistake” as far as ex-FIFA president Joseph Blatter is concerned. Even though he OKayed the choice, he thinks the World Cup should never have ended up in a country with a legal system based on shariah law.

“It was a bad choice. And I was responsible for that as president at the time,” Blatter recently said, the paper reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston