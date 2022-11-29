Nancy Pelosi Gets HBO Max Documentary Directed by Daughter Alexandra Pelosi

It turns out the mysterious footage CNN aired last month showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) threatening to punch President Donald Trump on January 6 was actually a teaser for a documentary that will stream on the far-left cable news network’s sister channel, HBO Max.

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be the subject of a new HBO documentary Pelosi in the House directed by her daughter, Alexandra, that will start streaming December 13, the cable channel announced Monday.

Pelosi in the House “offers a candid, behind-the-scenes chronicle of the life and career of the first female Speaker of the House,” the cable channel said.

As Breitbart News reported, CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” showed footage in October of Nancy Pelosi saying she would happily go to jail for punching President Donald Trump if he came to the Capitol building on January 6.

“I hope he comes. I want to punch him out,” Pelosi said.

At the time, it was unclear where the mysterious video footage came from. But it is now clear the footage was captured during the making of the HBO Max documentary.

Pelosi is stepping down as speaker following the Republicans’ successful takeover of the House in the midterm elections. The 82-year-old Pelosi said she will not seek reelection as the Democrat House leader, though she said she will remain in Congress, having represented her California district since 1987.

Pelosi in the House is the latest HBO project designed to portray powerful Democrats in a positive light.

Last month, just prior to the midterm elections, HBO aired the Joe Biden documentary Year One: A Political Odyssey, a glowing account of Biden’s first year in office that featured talking-head appearances by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and former White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

