Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie Dies at 79

Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie died on Wednesday at age 79 following a “short illness.” The British singer-songwriter died peacefully at a hospital surrounded by her family.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” read a statement posted to McVie’s Instagram account.

“She was in the company of her family,” the statement added. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Fleetwood Mac, which was one of the most popular rock bands in the world in the 1970s and ’80s, also released a statement to its Twitter account, saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the band continued. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” Fleetwood Mac added. “She will be very missed.”

McVie was behind hits including “Little Lies,” “Everywhere,” “Don’t Stop,” “Say You Love Me,” and “Songbird.” The singer, who was born Christine Perfect, was also married to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie.

