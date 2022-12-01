Disney Star Bette Midler Goes on Profane Environmental Rant: ‘I Bathe Once a Month! F**k You!’

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler lost her cool Wednesday when a random Twitter commenter challenged her commitment to environmental activism, launching an unhinged and profane online rant in which she claimed “I bathe once a month!”

Bette Midler lashed out at the sarcastic commenter who questioned whether or not the star has made any real sacrifices for her activism.

“If you knew what I have done to mitigate the criminal environmental craziness in this country, you would kiss my ass,” she replied, before listing her forms of activism that include recycling, composting, and driving hybrid and electric vehicles.

She added: “I bathe once a month! Fuck you!”

If you knew what I have done to mitigate the criminal environmental craziness in this country, you would kiss my ass. I have done my part, and I have done YOUR part. I have done geothermal, solar, hybrid, electric cars, composting, recycling, I bathe once a month! Fuck you! https://t.co/EoGNgH3QCS — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 1, 2022

Midler followed up with an amended list of her accomplishments.

In addition, I have saved parks, built parks, cleaned parks, sent kids to schools, taught them how to play music, honored nature by giving people actual LAND to grow their own food and find peace and serenity in nature. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE BESIDES SLAG ME? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 1, 2022

Breitbart News cannot verify if Midler only bathes once a month. But it is true the actress has been a longtime supporter of New York City parks, founding the New York Restoration Project in 1995 to promote green spaces for city residents. She has also been active in the adopt-a-highway movement, donating money to clean up highways in New York and California.

Midler is also a climate change activist, using her enormous social media to push the left’s climate agenda. In 2019, the actress accused then-President Donald Trump of causing planet-ending global warming, calling climate change “Trump’s 9-11.”

As Breitbart News reported, Midler recently spent her Thanksgiving trashing the holiday, posting a meme that denigrated the pilgrims as “undocumented aliens from Europe.”

