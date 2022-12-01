Prosecutor Speaks Out After L.A. D.A. Gascón Takes Interest in John Legend Attempted Auto Theft

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin is blasting Los Angeles D.A. George Gascón after his department sent an email to prosecutors asking them to be alert for a case of attempted theft involving musician John Legend’s car.

As Breitbart News reported late last month, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested a man who is accused of trying to steal Legend’s Porsche while the musician was inside a local recording studio. Legend is a Democratic Party donor and activist who also endorsed Gascón’s campaign early in 2020. Gascon is one of several dozen radical “reformist” prosecutors nationwide backed by billionaire left-wing donor George Soros.

As Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Bill Melugin reported, Gascón’s deputy sent an email to the department, which struck Lewin as unusual — especially for an attempted theft in which nothing was actually stolen:

“An attempted vehicle theft is a crime which George Gascon barely seems interested in prosecuting,” Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told Fox News Digital about his boss’s priorities. … In a Wednesday email to prosecutors, which was obtained by Fox News, John Harlan, the DA’s acting head deputy, said he wanted to be kept in the loop about the case. “News outlets are reporting that an unarmed person was arrested for attempting to steal John Legend’s Porsche somewhere in Los Angeles – case potentially due today,” the email reads. “Please be on the lookout for this case,” Harlan wrote before asking got be notified via text message along with two others if the case appears in the DA’s records.

NEW: In an email sent today, a senior official in LA DA @GeorgeGascon admin took urgent interest in a case involving the attempted theft of a Porsche belonging to John Legend, one of Gascon‘s top celebrity supporters. Critics in the office call this blatant special treatment. pic.twitter.com/UOWIjAphVQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 1, 2022

Gascón’s department defended the email by saying that it is “routine” for cases with a high media profile.

An effort this year to have Gascón recalled failed when local officials rejected enough signatures to disqualify a recall petition. It was the second such failure, after a previous effort in 2021 failed to gather enough signatures.

