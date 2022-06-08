Report: U.S. Has 75 ‘Soros-backed’ Radical Prosecutors

A new report concludes that there are 75 radical left-wing prosecutors linked to billionaire Democrat mega-donor George Soros, who has been spending lavishly in recent years to elect proponents of “criminal justice reform” across the country.

The report, by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund (LELDF), is the first of its kind to put such a large figure on Soros’s role.

When Soros’s role in such elections was first reported during the 2018 election cycle, the Los Angeles Times identified 21 races in which he was involved, and suggested that he might have been involved in far more that were difficult to identify because of laws protecting the identities of donors to nonprofit groups that are allowed to engage in limited political activity.

Now, the LELDF reports Soros that has spent $40 million directly, and more indirectly, on prosecutors:

The US currently has at least 75 Soros-Backed social justice prosecutors, supported through campaign dollars and/or Soros-funded progressive infrastructure groups.

These 75 prosecutors represent more than1 in 5 Americans or more than72 million people, including half of America’s 50 most populous cities and counties.

…

Soros uses a series of shell organizations, affiliates, and pass-through committees to steer contributions to both candidates and his robust support network for progressive prosecutors, which provide gravitas andperks to preferred prosecutors.

These efforts have followed the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, and have coincided with a nationwide crime wave.

Earlier this year, Breitbart News produced its own report, the “Soros Dozen,” focusing on big-city prosecutors who had benefited from Soros’s largesse.

Notably, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin — who was ousted by voters in a recall election Tuesday — did not receive money directly from Soros, but did receive some from a political action committee linked to Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, who faces his own possible recall effort this year. He also benefited from funds spent by an anti-recall group to which Philadelphia D.A. Lawrence Kranser, another Soros beneficiary, donated.

The LELDF report provides estimates of total spending by Soros on specific prosecutors: $2 million on Chicago’s Kim Foxx; $4.7 million on Gascón; $1.1 million on electing New York City’s Alvin Bragg; $1.3 million on Krasner; and other examples.

Read the LELDF report here.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.