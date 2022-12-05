Bill Maher Tells Generation Z Climate Activists to ‘Shut the F**k Up’: ‘Like You’re Not Driving’

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher has had enough of Generation Z lecturing the rest of the world about their failings when it comes to climate change, telling them to “shut the fuck up.”
On the latest episode of his podcast “Club Random,” Bill Maher sat down with fellow comedian Dana Carvey to discuss a wide range of subjects, including the environment.
Maher said he respects activists like Greta Thunberg, but said few people of her age live up to her level of commitment.
“I also think [Greta] is not representative of her generation, who love to like, blame us. ‘You wrecked the world!’ Yeah, like you’re doing it differently, like you’re not driving? Right, you’re just with Greta on a sailboat all the time,” he said.
“You’re using cars as much as we did, so shut the fuck up! You know what, we’re all decided that we’re just gonna drive over the Grand Canyon and have a great time on our way.”
Watch below:
Maher said he doesn’t feel guilty about things like flying a private jet.
