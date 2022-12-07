Watch: Lizzo Pushes to ‘Normalize’ Abortion at People’s Choice Awards

Joe Biden-Kamala Harris 2020 campaigner and Pop superstar Lizzo received the People’s Champion award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday and used her acceptance speech to promote a long list of social justice activists and their causes, including Shout Your Abortion co-founder Amelia Bonow, who is working — as Lizzo put it — to “normalize” abortion.

Lizzo, who was presented the award by her mother, was joined on stage by close to 20 activists who each received a special shout-out by the pop star.

“To be an icon is not about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform,” Lizzo said during NBC’s broadcast of the annual awards show. “And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices.”

During her speech, Lizzo praised Amelia Bonow, who co-founded the activist group Shout Your Abortion.

The singer praised Bonow for her work “to normalize abortion, increase awareness of abortion pills, and motivate people to support abortion access in their communities.”

Bonow held a sign reading “Abortion Pills Forever.”

Watch below:

Among the activists — whom Lizzo described as all being “women” — was transgender activist Jayla Rose Sullivan, whose mission is to create safe spaces for “transwoman” dancers.

Lizzo has used her meteoric fame to push social justice causes and accuse the music industry of racism.

As Breitbart News reported, she recently made the preposterous claim that pop music is “racist inherently,” arguing that the genre was created to segregate black artists from mainstream music, with the intent to ghettoize them in genres like R&B.

