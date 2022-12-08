Anne Heche Not Impaired by Drugs, Alcohol in Crash, Says Autopsy Report

Anne Heche
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Breitbart News

(UPI) — The final autopsy report for Anne Heche shows there were no active drugs in her system when the actress crashed her car in August, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office.

The final toxicology report, released Tuesday, shows certain drugs were found in the Men in Trees and Wag the Dog star’s system from prior use, but were determined to be inactive when Heche, 53, crashed her car at a high rate of speed into a Los Angeles home.

A blood test at the hospital showed the presence of benzoylegonine, which is an inactive metabolite of cocaine indicating past use, according to the medical examiner.

Cannabinoids were detected in the urine” but not in the blood test, which “is consistent with prior use but not at the time of injury,” the report said.

File/The scene where Anne Heche crashed a car into a house on August 5, as seen one week later on August 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Heche died on August 12 at age 53 of injuries sustained in the crash. (Amanda Edwards/Getty)

Toxicology results also showed prior use of marijuana, but no alcohol at the time of the crash. There was also evidence of fentanyl, but that was determined to have been administered by the hospital.

The medical examiner’s office declared Heche’s death an accident in August, saying the actress died primarily from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Heche sustained a severe brain injury and burns in the fiery crash, slipped into a coma and never woke up.

She was taken off of life support two days after she was declared legally brain dead.

