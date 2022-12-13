Nolte: J.K. Rowling Mocks Cancel Culture: ‘My Book Sales Went Up’

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is pointing and laughing at the left-wing fascists who have tried to blacklist her.

“Why am I even laughing? I can’t believe I’m saying these words. But you have to mock them. I do not consider myself cancelled,” Rowling said during an interview with Suzanne Moore on her Substack site Letters from Suzanne.

The interview revolves around Rowling’s “controversial” belief in human biology, her wild-eyed idea that men are men and women are women, and men dressed as women should not be allowed in women’s spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, prisons, and abuse shelters.

On the issue of abuse shelters, Rowling is putting her money where her mouth is with the funding of Beira’s Place, a biological-women-only center in Edinburgh, Scotland, that shelters and aids abused women. Apparently, this is in reaction to a law making its way through Parliament that will make it easier for men pretending to be women to gain access to women’s shelters.

“We both know about the creeping McCarthyism,” writes Moore, “the erasure of language and those who are only too happy to denounce women for thinking the wrong things.”

“For me,” Rowling explains, “a safe space is not somewhere where I have to use only the ‘correct terms’ or where I am not allowed to talk about my own life experience. Or I am not allowed to profess a belief in biology.”

Moore tells Rowling, “That’s why it’s important that women like us stand up – people who can afford to take the hit.” On this issue of being blacklisted, Moore adds, “And yeah, that comes at a cost. We’ve both paid that cost, and we will both be told that we have been cancelled. But you haven’t stopped speaking…”

“The only time I’ve ever made reference to being cancelled,” Rowling answers with a laugh, “my book sales went up. Why am I even laughing? I can’t believe I’m saying these words. But you have to mock them. I do not consider myself cancelled.”

Hopefully, America and the rest of the world will someday progress to a point where this transsexual madness is treated for what it is: a mental illness afflicting people who need compassionate psychological treatment and not mutilation with surgeries and hormones. Personally, I see men parading around as women, wearing dresses and lipstick, as a form of minstrelsy. These men are mocking women, lampooning them, undermining them. Allowing men in women’s shelters, restrooms, and sports is pure madness. I don’t care if some weirdo wants to wear a dress. Enjoy yourself. I do care when he’s allowed in a woman’s prison or shelter. I do care when he exposes himself to a child in a locker room.

It’s all going backward for women. Men are ruining their sports, intruding on their private places, being put in a position to abuse and assault them, stealing their jobs, and by simply declaring themselves women are being called women.

Men are winning accolades for being the first “woman” to accomplish this or that.

And if you dare speak up — and that includes a woman of the left like Rowling, who has only ever discussed this issue thoughtfully — you are smeared as a bigot and face the exact same kind of McCarthyism that hit the arts in the 1940s and 50s.

I’m glad Rowling is laughing and mocking and carrying on with her life. Good for her. But she knows she’s blacklisted, that her truth-telling has damaged her career and opportunities. All kinds of powerful people will no longer work with her. Critics will go out of their way to attack her latest books and movies.

The blacklist is real, even if you are J.K. Rowling.

