Stuart Margolin, Emmy-Winning Actor, Angel on ‘Rockford Files,’ Dies at 82

Actor Stuart Margolin, probably best known as James Garner’s frenemy conman “Angel Martin” on the Rockford Files, has died. He was 82.

The Emmy award-winning actor’s passing was announced by his stepsons Max and Christopher Martini, according to Fox News.

He reportedly died of natural causes at his home in Staunton, Virginia.

“The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning. My mother, brother and I holding his hands. All the time in between birth and death, life, is up to us to fill with equally profound moments,” Max wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“It made me realize how much time I’ve wasted on things that were never going to amount to anything. Just a profound realization I thought I’d share. Love you Stuart Margolin. A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy. Keep ‘em cold,” he added.

Born in Davenport, Iowa, on Jan. 31, 1940, Margolin attended a private school in Dallas, Texas, before moving to New York to try his hand at acting on Broadway.

By 1961, Margolin won the role of Lester Wexler on The Gertrude Berg Show , moved on to the military series Ensign O’Toole, and from there appeared in a long list of dramatic roles in series including The Lieutenant, Burke’s Law, The Fugitive, Ironside, and The Virginian.

He also appeared in numerous comedies, including The Partridge Family, The Monkees, That Girl, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Love American Style.

But it was as lovable conman Evelyn “Angel” Martin on The Rockford Files where he earned the most fame and maintained his longest running character. Starting in 1974, Margolin played the scamp who routinely got James Rockford in trouble for six seasons and 37 episodes. Margolin also returned to the role for more than half a dozen TV movies based on the series. Margolin won two Emmy’s for Best Supporting Actor for Rockford.

His later roles including stints on Touched by and Angel, The X-Files, NCIS, The Bridge, and 30 Rock and many others, many of which he also directed.

Among his many film appearances, Margolin was featured in Kelly’s Heroes, Death Wish, Futureworld, The Big Bus, and S.O.B.

The actor is survived by his wife, Pat, and his step children Max, Christopher, Michelle, and Arnold.

