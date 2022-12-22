Bill Maher and Mark Cuban Blast Gavin Newsom’s California: ‘It’s Just about People Sh**ing on the Street’

Comedian Bill Maher and billionaire Mark Cuban — both leftists who backed Joe Biden — have reportedly blasted California under the leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), saying the state has become overwhelmed by people literally “shitting” on the streets.

In an upcoming episode of Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, Maher and Cuban complained about the state’s epidemic of public defecation, according to a report in the Daily Caller, which viewed the episode that will be released next week..

Maher reportedly began by declaring that “this state is nuts,” with Cuban adding, “I could not live here as a permanent resident just because the taxes and the regulation.”

Cuban then segued into the subject of public defecation. “Look at what’s happening in San Francisco. An entire industry is getting pushed out. The whole technology industry went from, okay, this is the new thing and now, it’s just about people shitting on the street,” he said.

Maher added: ” I was going to say, the cleaning up the shit off the street industry is doing very well.”

“Really well,” Cuban replied. “You know the apps that say where you can go take a shit?”

California’s largest cities are being plagued by public defecation, with human feces littering the streets of San Francisco and Los Angeles. The problem has gone unabated for years as the state’s homeless population has exploded, leading to public safety and health crises across the state .

Gov. Newsom (D) was rumored to be considering a 2024 run for president, but he recently stated he would step aside to let 80-year-old Biden run for a second term.

