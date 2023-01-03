Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries needing emergency surgery after a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, with his agent outlining Tuesday the actor is now in intensive care and recovering.

His condition is described as critical but stable.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement seen by the Associated Press the 51-year-old Avengers star is in an intensive care unit following surgery on Monday.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve” and others, read the statement. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Authorities and Renner’s representative haven’t said how the accident occurred other than to confirm Renner was the only person involved.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Sunday Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment, as Breitbart News reported.

Renner, known for playing Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno.

Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 he chose the area because Reno was the right-sized city for him, it has majestic scenery and it allowed him and his family to ski frequently.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for The Hurt Locker and The Town. His portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s The Hurt Locker helped turn him into a household name.