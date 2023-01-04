Hallmark Media Bans Online Comments Deemed ‘Homophobic’

Hallmark Media, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel, has issued a ban on online comments that it deems to be “homophobic” or discriminatory on the basis of “gender identity.”

The newly amended rule, which was first reported by The Wrap, appears in Hallmark’s online terms of use, which covers not only the company’s official sites but also its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms.

It remains unclear what, to Hallmark, constitutes a comment that discriminates over “gender identity.” The company didn’t elaborate or provide examples of what it would consider to be unacceptable speech.

The Wrap reported that Hallmark made the changes as a result of a petition from activists and entertainment journalists demanding the company include the new provisions on sexuality and gender.

But the company has so far refused to accede to their demands for a clause prohibiting “transphobic” comments.

The change comes as Hallmark continues to embrace woke identity politics. Under pressure from activists, the Hallmark Channel is incorporating more gay couples into its made-for-TV movies, including its Christmas-themed titles. The channel has also allowed commercials featuring same-sex marriages to air.

Hallmark, which is owned by Crown Media, has seen an exodus of talent following its decision to go woke. Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who has starred in many of its Christmas movies, left the channel to join the Great American Family network, for which she serves as the chief creative officer.

Former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott also abandoned ship and joined the Great American Family network.

This past Christmas season, Hallmark debuted its first-ever Christmas movie centered on a gay couple. The Holiday Sitter stars openly gay actor Jonathan Bennett as a single New Yorker who finds romance in the form of an eligible bachelor played by George Krissa.

