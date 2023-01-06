Watch–Alex ‘HRH’ Pierce on Dr. Phil: ‘Cancel Culture Ruins Everything’

Alexandra Pierce, founder and designer of HRH Collection, says “cancel culture ruins everything” including free speech, honesty among peers, and comedy.

During a segment on the Dr. Phil Show this week, Pierce blasted the “woke left” as a mob that is out to cancel fellow Americans for their wrong opinions on a host of issues including COVID-19 lockdowns, speech codes, and Big Tech censorship, and more.

“The woke mob and cancel culture have created a very weak, offended generation of fake victims,” Pierce said.

“Cancel culture ruins everything, it ruins free speech, it ruins honesty, it ruins comedy,” Pierce said in a video montage that aired on Dr. Phil. “We have to just go around and pretend like we don’t have any opinions other than what the woke left has or we’ll be canceled.”

“I think social media should be a place where everyone should be able to speak freely as long as they’re not threatening to harm someone. Why not let all ideas out there in the open so people can judge for themselves?” she continued.

In particular, Pierce said her social media accounts have been censored — resulting in the loss of some 130,000 followers — because of her speaking out against mask mandates and economic lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a small business owner, I was really really upset when the COVID lockdowns happened… Because I refuse to go along with the woke left’s agenda, my Instagram has been shut down four times, and my Twitter was shut down once,” she said. During her in-studio interview with Dr. Phil, she pointed out that seemingly arbitrary limits on her natural reach on social media can hurt her livelihood. “They’re trying to affect my business.”

In spite of attempts to cancel her, Pierce said her jewelry business has grown immensely.

“This whole thing where the mob is coming for you, the fucking mob is coming for you — take her down or deplatform her — it’s not right,” Pierce said. “It’s one side that is always being silenced and the other side is never being silenced, that’s the problem… [People] are intimidated. They’re afraid of being canceled, they’re afraid of losing their Instagram account, so they don’t say anything.”

“I will keep speaking out my opinions and the truth because I know it’s right,” Pierce said.

Host Dr. Phil seemed to agree. “This country has a lot of divisiveness going on,” he said toward the end of the segment. “You can’t be intimated [into silence], and 62 percent of people are intimidated.”

