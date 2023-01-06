Police Arrest Suspected Burglar at Childhood Home of Singer Billie Eilish

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to break into singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s childhood home late Thursday night.

As reported by ABC 7, the suspect was detained shortly after 9.30pm as he reportedly jumped the fence into the property and attempted to invade the Los Angeles home.

Eilish’s parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, still live at the property in the Highland Park area of the city that was subject to the attempted illegal entry.

The ABC 7 report outlined it’s unclear if anything was taken or if anyone was home at the time, but police confirmed to the outlet a suspect was taken into custody.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed police in the home looking for evidence. No injuries were reported.

Photographs from the scene show a number of officers at the two-bedroom house, some waiting on the front porch.

In some snaps, the officers gather to discuss the incident, while others show a squad car outside the property as the LAPD works to secure the area.

Eilish, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, grew up at the property with her brother Finneas.

It’s not known if the 21-year-old still lives at the home with her parents.

Billie Eilish told Rolling Stone in 2021: “I just love my parents, so I want to be around them.”