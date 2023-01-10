Rapper and Beats Electronics mogul Dr. Dre, real name Andre Romelle Young, has threatened Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) with legal action for using his hit song “Still D.R.E.” in a political video on Twitter.

On Monday Greene released a highly-produced video of herself confidently walking through the halls of Congress to the tune of “Still D.R.E” using only the iconic chord progression instead of the lyrics, in celebration of her recent bid to push Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. In response, Dr. Dre had his lawyer put out a cease and desist letter demanding that she not use his music “to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda.”

Watch below:

“Mr. Young [Dre] has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” Dre’s lawyer, Howard King, wrote.

The letter further added that the lawmaker should have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country.

“It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on,” the letter added. “We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”