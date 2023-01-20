‘Batman’ Star Robert Pattinson Wears a Skirt at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Batman star Robert Pattinson was seen wearing a skirt to Dior’s Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.

The 36-year-old Twilight star wore a furry brown coat paired with a shimmery blue skirt, knee-high black socks, and chunky black apparent rainboots as he posed for photographers at the show.

Robert Pattinson, our global ambassador and a poetry-reading participant in the just-ended show, attended the unveiling of #DiorWinter23 by Kim Jones https://t.co/jwPhBTg6N1 in a look from the new collection.#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/gzNpvn2jEW — Dior (@Dior) January 20, 2023

Pattinson is not the only male member of the entertainment industry to bizarrely don a skirt before going out in public.

Last year, Fight Club star Brad Pitt wore a skirt to the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany. The actor also offered a peculiar explanation for his choice in clothing, telling Variety, “We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”

The concerning trend involving male celebrities sporting women’s clothing appears to have begun in 2020, with pop star and actor Harry Styles posing for American Vogue as the first solo male cover star in the fashion magazine’s history to wear women’s attire.

After that, actor Billy Porter slammed Vogue for featuring Styles in a dress on the cover of its magazine, claiming that he was the actual trailblazer for men wearing dresses, and that he had to “fight” his “entire life” to be able to wear a dress at the Oscars.

Porter also suggested Styles was featured on Vogue because he is “white and straight.”

“I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do,” Porter lamented.

“This is politics for me. This is my life,” the Cinderella actor added. “I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned down. All he has to do is be white and straight.”

