Brad Pitt Explains Wearing a Skirt to ‘Bullet Train’ Movie Premiere: ‘We’re All Going to Die’

Actor Brad Pitt offered a bizarre explanation for why he recently wore a skirt to the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, saying, in part, “We’re all going to die.”

“I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up,” the actor told Variety on Monday.

The Fight Club star also shared that while he was able to avoid becoming injured during the making of the film, some of his co-stars were not as lucky.

“I certainly went home and went, ‘Owwwww,’ but no!” Pitt exclaimed. “But Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] on the other hand. Brian [Tyree Henry] on the other hand! The young ‘uns, you know?”

In the film, Pitt stars as a hitman who has to fight his way through a train filled with dangerous killers, before the group of men all realize that their assignments overlap with one another’s, and the situation spirals out of control.

It’ll be interesting to see how Pitt’s past box office star power translates in a world where many of his fans are likely seeing him in a new and perhaps less savory light.

In 2020, Pitt launched into a politically charged rant at the Oscars, while accepting his Supporting Actor award for Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said, referring to the Senate not calling John Bolton as a witness during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, and in the end, the adults do the right thing,” the Babel actor added.

