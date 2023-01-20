Disney’s ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Considering Running for Adam Schiff’s Congressional Seat

Actor Ben Savage, who starred in the popular Disney Channel series Boy Meets World, is considering a run for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Congressional seat, according to a recent Federal Election Commission filing.

On Wednesday, Ben Savage, 42, filed a “statement of organization” with the FEC to register to run as a Democrat in California’s 30th Congressional District. The filing, which doesn’t mean Savage has finalized his decision for the 2024 race, comes as Schiff himself is rumored to be weighing a run to replace 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who is widely expected to retire.

A representative for Savage told ABC News in a statement that despite the filing, “he is focused on his upcoming wedding. Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community.”

California’s 30th Congressional district is an ultra-left wing area that encompasses portions of West Hollywood, Hollywood, Burbank, and Pasadena.

Last year, Savage ran unsuccessfully for West Hollywood City Council, with a platform focusing on crime, homelessness, and housing. The slogan for his 2022 campaign was “Together We Can Do Better.”3

Like much of Los Angeles, the 30th Congressional district has been plagued by homelessness for years, with tent cities cluttering once walkable areas.

Savage — who is the younger brother of actor Fred Savage of The Wonder Years — played the lead role of Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, which ran on the Disney Channel from 1993 to 2000.

Rep. Schiff — who became the House’s most prominent anti-Trump personality, resulting in the former president dubbing him “Pencilneck” — has represented California’s 30th Congressional district since 2001.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com