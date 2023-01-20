Nolte: Harry and Meghan’s Popularity in Freefall

Harry and Meghan, the Prince and Duchess of Exhibitionism, might be making money and selling books, but the cost to their popularity and legacy has been devastating.

In Harry and Meghan’s historic quest to prove they are two of history’s most narcissistic, whiny, selfish, disloyal, back-stabbing crybullies the planet has ever produced, we have been subjected to a six-hour — six hours, y’all — Netflix doc, an Oprah interview, countless other interviews, and a book that has so far sold about more than three million copies.

Please pay attention to what I write next because this is the most important point: we are not only talking about billions of dollars in national media exposure but all of that exposure has either been controlled by Harry and Meghan — book, Netflix doc, etc. — or controlled by their pals like Oprah and Stephen Colbert.

In other words, for more than a year, these two miscreants have enjoyed an astonishing amount of free and earned publicity, all of it firmly on their side. Nevertheless, their popularity numbers are still in freefall.

That’s how awful these two are.

Because the left-wing propaganda site Daily Beast is nothing if not dumb, the headline asks: “Prince Harry’s Book Is Selling Millions. Why Is He So Unpopular?”

Well, uhm, because the 3.2 million people who bought his book do not even add up to one percent of the American population.

Morons.

Anyway, here are the numbers:

In a poll taken nearly a week after Harry’s book Spare was released, Harry’s favorability rating collapsed by 45 points, while his hideous bride dropped 36 points.

The Newsweek poll surveyed 2,000 American voters on January 16 and found that only 31 percent view Harry favorably, while 38 percent view him unfavorably.

Meghan’s favorable/unfavorable was 26 and 39 percent, respectively.

That puts Harry at a net of -7, compared to a net of +38 last month. So that’s a collapse of 45 points.

Meghan went from +23 in December to -13 today. That’s a crash of 36 points.

Only 26 percent of those polled said Harry was right to reveal private conversations with his family in Spare. A plurality of 44 percent disagreed.

When asked specifically how the Netflix series and book have affected their opinion of these two, only 16 percent said they had a more positive view of Harry, while 24 percent had a more negative view. Mercenary Meghan had 16 percent say they felt more positively towards her, while 23 percent said more negatively.

Among their base of support, dumb young people aged 18-24, Harry is upside down -7 points, with 31 percent favorable and 38 percent unfavorable. Meghan is down -8 points, 26 to 34 percent.

Even Democrats are not fans. Only 35 percent of Biden voters like Meghan, while 32 percent dislike her. Harry is liked by 37 percent of Biden voters and disliked by 35 percent.

YouGov reports the same with their polling of the British people.

“Prince Harry’s popularity falls further as ‘Spare’ hits the shelves,” reads the headline.

Among the British, only 24 percent view Harry positively, while a whopping 68 percent view him negatively. That puts him down -44 points! Last month those numbers were 33 percent positive and 59 percent negative, or a drop of -26 points.

That’s quite a crash.

Harry and Meghan are more unpopular among older British folks than Prince “Epstein Island” Andrew. Sixty percent view Andrew negatively, compared to 69 and 73 percent for Harry and Meghan.

Among all Britons, King Charles enjoys 62 percent approval, Prince William sits at 70 percent, and Princess Catherine (this must really burn Meghan) enjoys 68 percent support. Camilla is at 46 percent, while Harry and Meghan sit at 24 and 22 percent, respectively.

Harry’s biggest failure might be this number, “59% of the public say they hold a positive opinion of the family and 34% a negative one.”

Harry’s obvious goal is to destroy the Royal Family in the eyes of public opinion. That is not happening.

Numbers like these give me hope for humanity, hope that people, in general, cannot be emotionally blackmailed by two objectively terrible people, even when they are backed by billions of dollars in public relations.

