Charlamagne tha God Suggests Biden has Dementia: ‘I saw him Talking to a Ghost’

Radio host and author Charlamagne tha God suggested that President Joe Biden has dementia during Friday’s The Breakfast Club radio show. “I saw him talking to a ghost,” Charlamagne said, while a co-host argued the President of the United States has “dementia.”

“Don’t y’all think it’s ambitious of Biden to be announcing his future plans?” Charlamagne asked, to which co-host DJ Envy responded by saying, “Do you think he should be tested before he’s able to announce that he should be able to run?”

Watch Below:

After being asked by another guest “tested for what?” DJ Envy immediately said, “dementia.”

“Have you seen something that suggests that he has dementia?” former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross asked, to which DJ Envy responded, “Yes,” before Charlamagne interjected, proclaiming, “I saw him talking to a ghost!”

The radio host could have been referring to an incident in late September, when Biden mistakenly gave a shoutout to a Republican congresswoman Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died on August 3.

White House

DJ Envy, whose real name is RaaShaun Casey, continued, saying, “Yeah, he was talking to a ghost, he forgets a lot, there’s times where he looks confused, doesn’t know where he’s walking. They write things on his hand and on napkins so he knows.”

After Charlamagne noted that Biden had forgot someone’s name, former CNN commentator Angela Rye pushed back, insisting, “That’s normal.”

“No, it’s not,” Charlamagne said, to which Rye said, “Yes it is, it’s very normal.”

DJ Envy interjected, adding, “But he spoke to a ghost, he spoke to a person that wasn’t there.”

“Would you rather have Biden with dementia, or Trump with all of his issues?” Cross asked, to which Charlamagne responded, “They’re two wings on the same bird.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Charlamagne implored Cross and Rye to “be honest for a second” and admit they don’t want to see Biden run for reelection.

The group eventually agreed that a presidential candidate should be mentally evaluated before assuming “the highest office in the land.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.