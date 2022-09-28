Watch: ‘Where’s Jackie?’ Joe Biden Gives Shoutout to Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) Who Died in August

President Joe Biden on Wednesday mistakenly gave a shoutout to a Republican congresswoman who died in August.

“Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked after thanking several bipartisan members of congress.

“I didn’t think she was going to be here,” he added.

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a tragic car accident in August.

Biden spoke about Walorski during a White House event on a national effort to stop hunger.

The president did not appear to remember he mourned her death in a statement released by the White House on August 3.

At the time Biden praised Walorski’s efforts on the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, pointing out “her deep care for the needs of rural America.”

It’s unclear whether Biden was reading off of his teleprompter at the moment he gave a shoutout to “Jackie” but he did not correct his mistake.

Conference organizers even played a tribute video at the event honoring Walorski’s legacy of advocating for food and nutrition, according to a reporter who was present at the conference.