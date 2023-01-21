Jeremy Renner Says He Broke over 30 Bones in Snow Plow Accident

Jan. 21 (UPI) — Jeremy Renner shared a photo on Instagram Saturday showing him undergoing physical therapy in a hospital-style bed near a window.

The 52-year-old Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor is laying down and wearing shorts with his bare legs and feet visible.

He sustained life-threatening injuries to his chest, head and legs when his snowplow ran over him while he was helping a motorist stuck in the snow near his house in Nevada on Jan. 1.

Earlier this week, he announced he was out of the hospital and recovering at home.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” Renner wrote Saturday.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

The post got more than 650,000 “likes” in the first hour it was online.