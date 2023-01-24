Listen: ‘The Breakfast Club’ Callers Bash ‘Creep’ Joe Biden When Asked Should He Run for President: ‘I’d Rather Have Trump’

Author Charlamagne tha God’s left-leaning syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club opened its phone lines on Friday for listeners to call into the show and share their opinion on whether they think President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024. Not one caller said Biden should run again, with one saying she wanted former President Donald Trump back in office.

“I think Biden is a creep, he ain’t really doing shit for us,” the first caller said. “I’d rather have Donald Trump, because he was very blunt, he was very upfront, he didn’t care what he said on TV.”

The co-hosts reacted by asking the caller where she lives. After she answered “Fort Myers,” they appeared to discredit her opinion, as well as guess her race, with one co-host saying, “Oh, Florida. Florida, Cuban,” and another declaring, “The craziest people in America come from the Bronx and all of Florida.”

Listen Below:

The co-hosts then continued to answer their phonelines and quickly realized that not a single caller wanted Biden to run for reelection.

“I don’t think he should run again,” the second caller said. “And though I don’t know who’s running in his replacement, I’m 31, and I would like to see someone younger in there. I’m tired of the old farts in there. We need people who are more relatable, especially relatable to people of color.”

After the co-hosts asked their third caller if he thinks Biden should run for reelection, he proclaimed, “No way! Not at all!”

“I think everybody can see it, all the incompetency, he’s not even aware of what’s going on,” the caller continued. “Just like you guys said, the people are watching what’s going on. He’s incoherent. Charlamagne said it, everybody knows what’s going on with him, it’s a joke. I mean, to even really entertain the idea, it makes no sense at all.”

The fourth caller said that “for the mental health of himself and the people in the United States, I think, in fact, he doesn’t [run for reelection].”

“He seems to be very forgetful, and that causes a lot of stress and anxiety, as he is the one that represents the nation to the world,” the caller added. “I think we need him to be 100 percent there when making life or death decisions.”

After that, The Breakfast Club co-hosts ended their calls, and moved on with their show.

Listeners called into the radio show after Charlamagne tha God and his co-host DJ Envy suggested that Biden has dementia. “I saw him talking to a ghost,” Charlamagne said, with DJ Envy adding that the president needs to be tested for “dementia.”

