Surprise Oscar Nominee Andrea Riseborough Accused of White Privilege, Taking Spot from Black Actresses

One of the biggest surprises in this year’s Oscar nominations was actress Andrea Riseborough, who was recognized for her lead performance as an alcoholic in the little-seen indie drama To Leslie. Now the British actress is facing growing accusations of white privilege and claims that she usurped the spot from black actresses including Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler.

Andrea Riseborough scored her nomination thanks in large part to last-minute campaigning by celebrity friends who hosted for-your-consideration screenings and promoted her on social media. To Leslie‘s distributor had virtually no money for an Oscar campaign and so Riseborough reportedly relied on her “team” (she is represented by left-wing mega-agency CAA) to recruit  her fellow stars for the cause.

Among the celebrities who performed the heavy lifting were Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Edward Norton, Sarah Paulson, Mia Farrow, and Frances Fisher.

But Riseborough’s nomination isn’t sitting well with the woke social justice crowd, which is accusing her of white privilege and stealing the nomination from black actresses. Many had expected Viola Davis for The Woman King and Danielle Deadwyler for Till to be nominated following more traditional Oscar campaigns.

Some have also blamed Riseborough for the fact that no black women were nominated in the major categories this year.

Even the Los Angeles Times joined the mob, publishing an essay by critic Robert Daniels who cautioned against singling out Riseborough while still taking a dig at her.

“What does it say that the Black [sic] women who did everything the institution asks of them — luxury dinners, private academy screenings, meet-and-greets, splashy television spots and magazine profiles — are ignored when someone who did everything outside of the system is rewarded?” he wrote.

The backlash is reminiscent of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, which sought to call out the Academy for perceived racial injustices throughout the decades. Since then, the Academy has sought to diversify its voting body and has even instituted racial and gender quotas for the best picture category that are set to take effect next year.

