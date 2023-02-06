Watch: Disney+ ‘Proud Family’ Kids Series Pushes Reparations, Claims USA Was Founded on White Supremacy

The Disney+ animated kids series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is pushing reparations for slavery, claiming in its latest episode that America was founded on “white supremacy” and “still has not atoned” for its racism.

In the episode titled “Juneteenth,” which began streaming last week, 14-year-old Maya (Keke Palmer) learns that the founder of her hometown Smithville was a slave owner and organizes a student protest around a monument to the man.

Two clips from the episode have since gone viral thanks to the Twitter account @EndWokeness. In one scene, Maya’s protest provokes the riot police to show up, much to the horror of her two dads (Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto).

This is a scene from The Proud Family, a kids show on Disney+ Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids? pic.twitter.com/Kxx26WhL5W — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2023

Later, the students stage a musical performance where they demand reparations and smear the U.S. as a racist country. The performance includes the refrain: “This country was built on slavery, which means slaves built this country.”

At one point, they chant: “And we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism, and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for.”

This is a scene from a Disney+ kids cartoon called The Proud Family Blatant anti-white propaganda pic.twitter.com/3mJT7jbvEr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 5, 2023

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a Generation Z reboot of the Disney Channel’s The Proud Family, which ran from 2001 to 2005.

The Walt Disney Co. continues to aggressively push woke politics in its streaming entertainment for children.

Disney+ recently featured a transgender “man” who menstruates in its animated Baymax series for kids. The streamer has also cast a drag queen in the upcoming Marvel superhero series Ironheart.

As Breitbart News reported, one of the stars of Ironheart recently expressed hope that the show will appeal to transgender children and teens.

