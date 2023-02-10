‘Till’ Actress Danielle Deadwyler Blames Oscars Snub on ‘Misogynoir’ and People ‘Who Are Living in Whiteness’

Actress Danielle Deadwyler missed out on an Oscar nomination this year for her performance in Till despite Hollywood pundits predicting she was a lock. Now the actress is blaming the snub on a combination of racism and sexism — or “misogynoir,” the woke term meaning prejudice against black women.

Her accusations come as fellow Hollywood star Angela Bassett — who is also black and a woman — is nominated for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is even widely tipped to take home an Oscar.

Speaking on the “Kermode & Mayo’s Take” podcast, Danielle Deadwyler addressed Till director Chinonye Chukwu’s recent Instagram post blaming “unabashed misogyny towards Black [sic] women” after the movie failed to score any Oscar nominations.

Deadwyler said she agreed with the assessment, adding that Hollywood still exhibits the “lingering affect” of racism.

“We’re talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film,” she said about Till. “We’re talking about misogynoir. It comes in all kinds of ways. Whether it’s direct or indirect, it impacts who we are.”

She added: “The question is more intent on people who are living in whiteness, white people’s assessment of what the spaces that they are privileged by are doing.”

In Till, Deadwyler plays Mamie Till, the mother of murdered 14-year-old Emmett Till. The movie follows her legal and emotional journey following the death of her son as she seeks justice in court. Among the movie’s producers are The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

Deadwyler’s performance was widely lauded by critics and she received nominations for the BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild Awards — two bellwethers for the Oscars.

Her accusations follow similar claims made by The Woman King‘s Viola Davis, who also attacked the Oscars after she also failed to score a nomination.

