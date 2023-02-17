Country Musician Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler’s Husband, Dead at 49 from Apparent Suicide

Country musician Kyle Jacobs, the husband of American Idol alum Kellie Pickler, reportedly died this week at the age of 49 from what authorities believe was an apparent suicide.

The Nashville Police Department confirmed to People on Friday that the prolific songwriter, who authored such hits as Garth Brooks’ “More Than A Memory” and Tim McGraw’s “Still,” was found dead in his home “from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The death is now being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, told the police that she could not find her husband upon waking up that day. “She and her personal assistant called the police after they couldn’t open the door to a room in the house, according to the statement,” noted People.

After moving from Minneapolis to Nashville in 2000, Jacobs enjoyed a fruitful and prolific music career by penning hit songs for country titans like Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and George Strait. His breakout moment came in 2003 with Kimberly Locke’s Top 10 AC single “8th World Wonder.” That success only compounded in 2007 when he wrote the hit song “More Than a Memory” for Garth Brooks, becoming the “fastest-rising single in the history of country music,” according to Curb World.

“Kyle also co-wrote the Top 10 singles ‘Still’ by Tim McGraw and ‘Dust’ by Eli Young Band. Kyle has also produced four #1 singles for Lee Brice, ‘Hard To Love,’ ‘I Drive Your Truck,’ ‘Drinking Class’ as well as ‘Rumor’ which is also Kyle’s latest #1 as a songwriter,” noted Curb World.

Watch below:

Throughout his career, Jacobs took home a CMA Award and an ACM Award. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award.

Just one day before his reported death, Jacobs proudly announced that Lee Brice’s Hey World will be certified platinum. It was his final Instagram post.

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!” he captioned the post.

Jacobs also strongly supported America’s law enforcement. In an October 2021 post, he shared a photo of himself and Kellie Pickler outside of the U.S. Capitol after performing in honor of “our National Peace Officers and The Fallen.”

“It’s always surreal being a part of something so sad, and painfully beautiful at the same time…Much love and prayers to those who sacrifice so much… #usa #thinblueline,” he captioned.

Pickler and Jacobs were married in on New Year’s Day 2011 during a surprise ceremony. They began dating in 2008. They were engaged in 2010.

“It was the most spiritual moment.” Pickler said of his proposal. “We would’ve gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!”

The couple had no children.