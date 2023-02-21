Liam Neeson Trashes ABC’s ‘The View,’ Says He ‘Wasn’t Impressed’ After Confronted by Joy Behar’s Crush

Hollywood star Liam Neeson said he didn’t have a good experience appearing as a guest on ABC’s The View after the show confronted him with Joy Behar’s long-standing crush, including her desire “to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson.”

In a Rolling Stone interview, the Irish actor called the ordeal “uncomfortable,” adding that he “wasn’t impressed” with the show.

“I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem,” Neeson told the magazine. “I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion.”

“And then our segment starts, and it’s just all this B.S. with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed,” he continued. “I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?”

Liam Neeson — our Joy Behar's favorite actor — tells us about his new movie #Marlowe and we look back on Joy's well-documented admiration for him! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/4YWDBgyVAB — The View (@TheView) February 15, 2023

During the episode, which aired last week, producers rolled a clip reel showing Behar repeatedly declaring her infatuation with Neeson over the years. “I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson,” Behar said in one clip. In another, she revealed the Taken movies get her sexually excited.

“I mean Liam Neeson right now, those kidnapping movies that he does get me so aroused, I can’t tell you,” she said.

During the show, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin told Neeson: “Joy wants to get ‘taken’ by you.”

Neeson told Rolling Stone he enjoyed speaking with co-host Sunny Hostin off-air. “We had a little chat afterward and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this — oof —thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.”

ABC’s The View regularly allows Joy Behar to baselessly smear conservatives as “white supremacists” and Nazis.

Last year, she falsely accused Turning Point USA of being sympathetic with the neo-Nazi protestors outside the group’s recent Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. Behar later apologized. In 2018, she declared Republicans have a “penchant for Nazis” while discussing the Conservative Political Action Conference.

At the same time, she supported the protestors who tried to intimidate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito over the high court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com