ABC News received a cease and desist letter after The View was caught lying about Turning Point USA (TPUSA) embracing neo-Nazis.

During TPUSA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, over the weekend, a bunch of neo-Nazis protested outside the event with their swastikas and whatnot.

Although these idiots were protesting TPUSA outside, and doing so just after a bunch of pro-abortion and Antifa protesters did the same, The View still lied to their gullible audience with this nonsense…

“Neo-Nazis were out there in the front of the conference with antisemitic slurs and, you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich,” said Joy Behar, “It’s the same thing, right out of that same playbook.”

You’ll note that Behar does not point out the fairly relevant fact that the neo-Nazis (who were probably the same Antifa morons that were there earlier — they all wore masks) were protesting against TPUSA.

That’s seems like a fairly relevant point, no? Neo-Nazis protesting against TPUSA is important context, no? You might even call it a compliment to TPUSA.

Later in the show, everything came to a stop when the View hags were forced to read a “legal note,” which pointed out that TPUSA had “condemned the neo-Nazis” and have “nothing to do with the organization.”

That didn’t stop Whoopi from immediately telling another lie: “But you let them in,” she said. “and you knew what they were, so you are complicit.”

Not long after, and once again on this ABC News show, Whoopi was forced to do a “quick clarification.” The neo-Nazis “were outside protesters,” she admitted. Then she shoveled this garbage: “My point was more metaphorical. You embraced [the neo-Nazis] at your thing, I felt. … I know they were not in the building, but they were in the mix of people at the thing.”

Whuh?

So now, because ABC News has piled lie upon lie and TPUSA has issued a cease and deist letter to ABC News demanding a full apology and retraction.

“The View hosts intentionally and falsely associated TPUSA with neo-Nazi protestors outside the event placing TPUSA in denigrating and false light and negatively impacting its public perception. Such action will not be tolerated,” the letter from TPUSA in-house counsel Veronica Peterson wrote. More…

Specifically, The View hosts insidiously and cavalierly stated that TPUSA ‘let [neo-Nazis] in’ to its SAS event, metaphorically ‘embrase[d] them’ and that neo-Nazis were ‘in the mix of people.’ The assertion that TPUSA is complicit or affiliated in any way with the neo-Nazi protesters outside the event is outlandish, false, defamatory, and disgraceful. Even after Ms. Haines reluctantly read the TPUSA statement that it condemns the group of neo-Nazis and that the group had nothing to do with TPUSA, its event, or its student attendees, Ms. Goldberg continues the false tirade against TPUSA, asserting that somehow the organization and its attendees were ‘complicit’ and/or associated with the outside protest. … In cases where the communication is of such a nature that the court can presume as a matter of law that the communication will tend to degrade or disgrace the party defamed, special damages are presumed. Therefore, TPUSA demands that ABC immediately cease and desist from further unlawfully defaming TPUSA, retract the defamatory statements identified above, and issue a public statement apologizing for and correcting the above defamatory and false statements. Should ABC decide not to comply with the demands above, TPUSA is prepared to promptly take all steps necessary to protect its rights, including pursuing all available legal remedies, seeking monetary and non-monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys’ fees and costs.

The letter set a Wednesday, July 27, deadline for ABC News to retract and apologize.

This is exactly the right move by TPUSA, and there has to be more of this from the political right.

Far-left media outlets like ABC News are becoming more and more desperate, more and more hysterical and dangerous, and they are now stooping to outright slander and libel.

Imagine how terrified ABC News is of TPUSA that it would equate that group to the mob outside protesting it. That’s like claiming Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a member of the Ku Klux Klan (which was founded and run by Democrats).

ABC News sees the writing on the wall. A Red Tsunami is coming, and all it has left are these audacious lies.

More people must start suing these degenerates. There must be accountability. The corporate media no longer have a monopoly on those proverbial barrels of ink. We can now fight them. They must all be held accountable through devastating lawsuits and public disgrace.

The good news is that they take care of the public disgrace themselves.

