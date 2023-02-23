‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Announces Death of Wife: She’s ‘Pain Free, Living in Her New Body Alongside Jesus’

Actor John Schneider, star of the 1980s hit series Dukes Of Hazzard, has announced that his wife, Alicia, has died. She was 53.

It was previously reported that Alicia learned she had breast cancer in 2019 after finding lesions on her skin, though her cause of death was not confirmed by Schneider and the family.

Paying tribute to his dearly departed wife, the 62-year-old actor wrote, “My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus.” In that initial post, Schneider also asked his fans to “hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

In a longer post to Facebook, Scneider wrote, “This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard it said that “with great love comes great sorrow.” I had no idea what that meant until now.”

This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard ot said that “with great love… Posted by John Schneider on Thursday, February 23, 2023

“Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together,” he wrote, adding, “I miss her more than any words could possibly describe.”

“Thank you Lord for sharing the gift of Alicia with me. I‘ll never be the same and I know that, somehow, we are still and will always be the ‘Team To Beat,'” he concluded.

Alicia Allain had a brief career as an actress in the 1990s, but made her biggest impact in Hollywood as a producer with her company Maven Entertainment. She produced more than 20 films (with two still to be released). She also helped produce music and was an accomplished hairstylist and has eleven credits for makeup in films.

She met Schneider in 2015 and they were married four years later.

Alicia and John appeared on Fox & Friends in Jan. of 2020 where Schneider called Alicia his “miracle” wife.

Alicia told Fox that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer and only had a few years to live. But after undergoing several treatments, she had hoped that she was beating the disease.

Alicia is survived by her daughter, Jessica, her stepdaughter, Karis, and a granddaughter.

John and Alicia were still recovering after their Louisiana home was wrecked during Hurricane Ida in Sept. of 2021. Schneider shared a horrific photo of his Dukes General Lee cars smashed among downed trees in the wake of the storm.

Schneider also blasted President Biden and said that Biden should “not show his face” in Louisiana after the president’s divisive attacks on so many of the state’s voters.

