Hurricane Ida Hits Actor John Schneider’s Louisiana Home, Studio

Hurricane Ida has hit Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider’s home and studio in Holden, Louisiana, on Sunday, making the actor one of those who have had their property damaged in the storm.

“[John Schneider] Studios (Holden, LA) took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida overnight. John & Alicia were here in Nashville organizing flood relief efforts for Middle TN, and are currently en route home,” Nashville-based entertainment publicist Brian Mayes wrote on Twitter.

Mayes also shared a photo of what appears to be the General Lee — an orange Dodge Charger used in The Dukes of Hazzard — crushed underneath a fallen tree. Another orange car can be spotted in the background, elevated above the studio, which also appears to be covered with uprooted trees.

Thanks Brian. We are headed back and seem to be the only ones on the road. I’m get a real look at the damage to mom’s house in the morning and then head back to TN to continue flood relief. All people and pups are good. May have a “Hurricane Sale at Miss Shirley’s!” Soon! https://t.co/H9hU0cDE6D — John Schneider (@John_Schneider) August 30, 2021

“Thanks Brian. We are headed back and seem to be the only ones on the road,” Schneider wrote, responding to Mayes’ tweet.

“I’m get a real look at the damage to mom’s house in the morning and then head back to TN to continue flood relief,” the actor continued. “All people and pups are good.”

“May have a ‘Hurricane Sale at Miss Shirley’s!’ Soon!” the star joked.

Schneider’s rep told Fox News that the actor was in Nashville helping to organize Middle Tennessee flood relief efforts when the hurricane hit his home and studio. The total extent of the damage is not yet known.

The actor’s Louisiana home has been damaged by flooding in the past, reports Nashville’s Fox affiliate. In that flood, Schneider reportedly lost several personal items, including masters of unfinished film projects and memorabilia from his time in the film industry.

Schneider and his wife were reportedly set to collect donations of scores of various items, and had planned to bring an 18-wheeler to three locations across Tennessee to collect the donations for victims of the rainfall in Humphreys County.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana have lost power after Hurricane Ida struck as a Category 4 storm on Sunday. The death toll due to Hurricane Ida reached at least four following a highway collapse in Mississippi.

