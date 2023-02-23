The ability of President Joe Biden to literally stumble eagerly from one disappointment to the next has not gone unnoticed beyond U.S. shores.

An Australian television news host had the unfortunate task of watching a Biden goof tape and by the end of it was reduced to tears – of laughter.

Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi was the presenter tasked with viewing Biden living down to expectations.

Panahi also broached last week’s routine physical undertaken by the president and the fact he was deemed to be “fit for duty” for context.

Watch below as Panahi views the tape and then responds:

The segment came just days before Biden’s latest physical stumble as he grappled with the stairs to his air transport in Poland.

As Breitbart News reported, video shows Biden slowly climbing the stairs before he falls and then tries to quickly regain his footing.

It was an almost identical replay of a previous incident in 2021 when Biden fell up the stairs to Air Force One.

This time he recovered sufficiently to turn around and salute before entering the aircraft:

President Joe Biden tripped and caught himself as he boarded Air Force One in Poland. The President is now on his way back to the White House. #POTUS #GeraldFord pic.twitter.com/LEpcdmQU1R — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) February 22, 2023

Biden’s physical last week determined the 80-year-old suffers from a stiff gait and neuropathy in the feet.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “neuropathy refers to any condition that affects the nerves outside your brain or spinal cord.”

“This can happen for several reasons, from trauma to infections to inherited conditions. There are also many possible symptoms. Many causes, forms or symptoms of this condition are treatable, but this can vary widely from person to person,” the clinic explained.

Others were more happy to focus on the positives.

White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a summary of the health exam the president “remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”