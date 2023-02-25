Watch — France’s Cesar Awards Disrupted by Climate Change Protester: ‘We Have 761 Days Left’

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: An environmentalist protester is removed from the stage by security during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
David Ng

France’s César Awards — the country’s equivalent of the Oscars — was disrupted Friday evening by a climate change protestor who crashed the stage in the middle of the live national broadcast.

The female protestor appeared about mid-way through the 48th annual Césars ceremony at Olympia Hall in Paris, shortly after presenters including actor Ahmed Sylla had taken the stage. While the protestor didn’t say anything, she wore a t-shirt that read, in English, “We have 761 days left.”

The broadcast cut to a title card as Ahmed Sylla — who is a popular French actor and comic — started laughing as he walked off-camera with his co-presenter.

The protestor was later carried off the stage.

The radical French climate change group Dernière Rénovation later took credit for the disruption, identifying the protestor only as “Nina.” The activist group believes that unless society takes significant action against climate change within the next three to four years, civilization is doomed.

Ahmed Sylla was later criticized on social media for appearing to laugh at the climate protestor. But the actor explained in a tweet that his reaction was a result of stage fright and not knowing who the protestor was. “We are all worried about the environment,” he tweeted.

Among the celebrities present at Friday’s ceremony was Brad Pitt, who presented a career award to director David Fincher. Other stars present included Juliette Binoche, Monica Bellucci, and Virginie Efira.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.