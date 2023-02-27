Rocker Noel Gallagher Calls ‘Non-Binary’ Sam Smith a ‘F**king Idiot’: ‘Pop Stars Today Are F**king Idiots’

Former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher has hit out against Sam Smith, misgendering the “non-binary” singer and calling Smith a “fucking idiot.”

In an interview with the Dutch radio station Kink, Noel Gallagher referred to Smith as a “him” while speaking about the state of pop music.

“Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop. Pop is alright, if the pop stars are cool. Sadly, the pop stars of today are fucking idiots,” he said. When asked to choose who the biggest idiot is, he replied, “Sam Smith. Look at him!”

Listen below: (Warning: Graphic language):

Noel Gallagher calls Sam Smith the biggest idiot around! On Dutch Radio the other day 📻😂 LISTEN 🗣️👂 pic.twitter.com/8X8JDy84pP — Anything Oasis Official (@AnythingOasis) February 25, 2023

By referring to Smith as “him,” Gallagher was misgendering the singer who identifies as gender “non-binary,” or “genderqueer.” and uses “they / them” pronouns.

Sam Smith recently appeared at the Grammy Awards in a Satan-inspired performance of his single “Unholy,” in which he dressed as the devil and engaged in BDSM-style dance moves. Later in the evening, Smith won a Grammy with transgender co-writer Kim Petras.

Back in 2019, Smith declared that he is neither male or female but instead is “somewhere in between.”

“I’ve sometimes sat and questioned, do I want a sex change? It’s something I still think about: ‘Do I want to?’ I don’t think it is,” Sam Smith told feminist personality Jameela Jamil.“When I saw the nonbinary, genderqueer, and I read into it, and I heard these people speaking, I was like, ‘Fuck, that is me.’”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com