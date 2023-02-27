Watch: Woke Actress Jessica Chastain Takes Embarrassing Tumble at SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain tripped and took a brief tumble Sunday night as she went onstage to accept the SAG Award for Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries.

The 45-year-old actress was saved from further ignominy when Irish actor Paul Mescal and an obliging man in the front row together rushed to her aid.

It wasn’t captured on the live telecast although several cameras were on Chastain when she fell.

She appeared to become entangled in her voluminous “raspberry rose” taffeta Zuhair Murad dress.

Twitter users took no time in comparing her missteps to Jennifer Lawrence’s infamous fall to earth at the 2013 Academy Awards.

jessica chastain said i know it’s been 10 years since jennifer lawrence fell at an award show let me fix this pic.twitter.com/NZAucyrxTj — mich❀ (@pikemargulies) February 27, 2023

ten years later jessica chastain just pulled off a jennifer lawrence #SAGAwards — már (@catebismyfav) February 27, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence walked so that Jessica Chastain could run- — ✭fifi is crying.✭ (@_lovely_fifi) February 27, 2023

Once she was back on her feet, the Oscar winner went on to honor the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Jessica also paid tribute to her fellow nominees, Emily Blunt (The English), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Niecy Nash Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) before promising her award will be shared with co-star Michael Shannon.

Chastain later admitted to PEOPLE she was “a little embarrassed” by her stumble.

“I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up” — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — “so that wasn’t so bad,” she offered by way of contrition.