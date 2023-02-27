Watch: Woke Actress Jessica Chastain Takes Embarrassing Tumble at SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jessica Chastain (C) accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for “George & Tammy” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. …
Kevin Winter/Getty
Simon Kent

Jessica Chastain tripped and took a brief tumble Sunday night as she went onstage to accept the SAG Award for Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries.

The 45-year-old actress was saved from further ignominy when Irish actor Paul Mescal and an obliging man in the front row together rushed to her aid.

It wasn’t captured on the live telecast although several cameras were on Chastain when she fell.

She appeared to become entangled in her voluminous “raspberry rose” taffeta Zuhair Murad dress.

Twitter users took no time in comparing her missteps to Jennifer Lawrence’s infamous fall to earth at the 2013 Academy Awards.

Once she was back on her feet, the Oscar winner went on to honor the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Jessica also paid tribute to her fellow nominees, Emily Blunt (The English), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Niecy Nash Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) before promising her award will be shared with co-star Michael Shannon.

Chastain later admitted to PEOPLE she was “a little embarrassed” by her stumble.

U.S. actress Jessica Chastain poses with the award for outstanding Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for “George & Tammy” during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty)

“I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up” — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — “so that wasn’t so bad,” she offered by way of contrition.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.