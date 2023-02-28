Actor Tom Sizemore Family Deciding End of Life Matters After Brain Aneurysm: ‘No Further Hope’

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the Paramount Vantage premiere of "Babel" held at the FOX Westwood Village theatre on November 5, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Simon Kent

End of life matters are being considered by the family of actor Tom Sizemore as he remains in a coma after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month.

As Breitbart News reported, Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. on a Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

He was hospitalized soon after in intensive care where his manager Charles Lago said then his immediate future was a matter of “wait and see.”

File/Actors Tom Sizemore and Gary Dourdan attend the ‘As I Lay Dying’ Premiere during the 66th Annual Camnes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

File/ Actor Tom Sizemore and kids arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “ParaNorman” at AMC CityWalk Stadium 19 at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 5, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

CNN reported Tuesday his family is now “deciding end of life matters” following an update from doctors. A statement said:

Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.

We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.

The Detroit-born Sizemore had an early, small role in the Oliver Stone 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July, and had his break in television playing Sgt. Vinnie Ventresca around the same time, in the ABC series China Beach.

The 61-year-old has acted in films including Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down.

Tom Sizemore (as Sergeant Horvath) seen with a bazooka in the movie “Saving Private Ryan” directed by Steven Spielberg.  (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Brain aneurysms occur when a blood vessel within the organ bulges and can suddenly leak or rupture, causing blood to be released into the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Such medical situations can be life-threatening and require “prompt medical treatment,” the organization further cautions.

