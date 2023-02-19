‘Saving Private Ryan’ Star Tom Sizemore in Critical Condition After Brain Aneurysm

Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore was rushed to hospital early Sunday morning after suffering a brain aneurysm. His condition is described as critical.

The Hollywood star, 61, is being monitored in intensive care in Los Angeles after being found in his home and emergency services were called.

A representative for the actor confirmed Sizemore had suffered a brain aneurysm at his residence requiring immediate hospitalization.

“He is in the hospital,” Charles Lago told Fox News Digital. “His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation.”

More to come…