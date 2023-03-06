Gabrielle Union Warns Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee over Transgender Child Law: ‘You’re in for a Rude Awakening’

Hollywood star Gabrielle Union has issued a warning to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) and other governors who have sought to prohibit transgender medical procedures for children.

“People are not going to take this lying down. They’re just not. So if you thought this was going to be a cakewalk, you’re in for a rude awakening,” the Bring It On actress told Variety on the red carpet of the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

Gov. Lee recently signed into law a series of bills banning sex change operations, cross-sex hormone therapy, and puberty blockers for children who are attempting to transition, in addition to prohibiting drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

Similar legislation is in the works in other states including Nebraska, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and South Carolina.

At Saturday’s Indie Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Gabrielle Union was asked about the Tennessee governor.

“There is an army that rebukes you, that does not agree with you and that will not lie down while this fascist rule is instituted,” she told Variety.

“And that’s just one state. There are several states who were doing the same thing, and they will be met with resistance. People are not going to take this lying down. They’re just not. So if you thought this was going to be a cakewalk, you’re in for a rude awakening.”

Gabrielle Union is stepmother to husband Dwayne Wade’s 15-year-old child who was born a boy but now identifies as a girl and goes by the name Zaya. The child’s mother has waged a battle in court to stop her child’s gender transition, alleging her ex-husband may be trying to profit from it.

“I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies … including but not limited to deals with Disney,” Siovaughn Funches-Wade said in a court filing last year.

“[Wade] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith,” she added.

