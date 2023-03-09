Backlash Against Left-Wing Art Critic Who Told People to ‘Shun’ Republican Friends and Family

A backlash is building against left-wing art critic Jerry Saltz after he urged people to “shun” Republicans.

In a recent Instagram post, Saltz, a Pulitzer Prize winner, advised people to shun those who vote Republican, including friends and family.

“If you know anyone who voted Republican – including friends and family – you should shun them.”

Saltz took it further by saying people need not even tell Republicans why they suddenly stopped talking.

“No need to even tell them that you are no longer communicating with them or why. You owe it to yourself, to them, your country, and any idea of moral damage,” Saltz wrote. “And yes, they want to bring back lynching. The Long American Night.”

Saltz issued his statement in response to controversy over a recent photo that surfaced of Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee comically wearing drag in high school. The image went public after he signed a bill into law banning drag queen shows targeting children.

“In an age of increasing depression and suicide, the best thing we can do is to turn our backs on our support networks, which will somehow protect minorities, according to Jerry Saltz, who’s so knowledgeable about politics that he thinks there are no Black Republicans,” said one Instagram user.

“Sorry Jerry, babies/minors and drag shows don’t belong in the same room. Whatever adults want to do is a conscious choice and its their business. Children’s innocence should be protected and when a child becomes an adult they are free to chose whatever they want. Have you seen the drag shows where babies are in attendance? We’ve lost our minds if we think this is appropriate,” another user said.

“Nope. Lifelong liberal Democrat here and I am not going to shun my family. We argue, or stay away from politics and make nice,” said another.

Several other conservative commentators also jumped on Saltz for his statement, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“This is crazy talk,” McEnany said Wednesday. “We’ve gotten to a place in society where it’s politics over faith, politics over friends, and now politics over family.”

Lawrence Jones of Lawrence Jones Cross Country said Saltz needs to spend more time with everyday people.

“The grievances of both middle America and urban America, especially the poor working class both, they’re pretty much the same,” he said. “And I always say if I could ever get them all in a room together, they’ll realize that they hate the same people. They’re upset with government. They feel let down.”