‘In Cold Blood, ‘Lost Highway’ Actor Robert Blake Dies at 89

During the trial, Bakley was shown to be a con artist who had dozens of aliases, swindled thousands of men and had been married 10 times previously. Blake wed her in November 2000 after a DNA test confirmed he was the father of their daughter, Rosie. (Bakley had said that Christian Brando, son of Marlon Brando, was the father.) Blake, however, was found responsible for her death in a civil suit and ordered to pay $30 million to Bakley’s four children. He declared bankruptcy in 2006 and never acted again.

Modern movie buffs would remember Robert Blake as the creepy “Mystery Man” in David Lynch’s Lost Highway (1997) in a scene that has since become a viral sensation for horror fans.

Speaking to reporters after the jury acquitted him of murder, Blake said that the battle left him broke and destitute.

“If you want to know how to go through $10 million in five years, ask me how,” he said at the time. “I was a rich man. I’m broke now.”

Blake told the CBS News program 48 Hours in 2003 that he became a victim a mob manhunt.

“Everybody said, ‘Well, hang him. Skin him first. Drive him through town and then hang him,’” Blake said. “God just kind of said, ‘Robert, sit quiet. Be patient, be patient. Let this mob mentality wear itself out. Because it just isn’t true. And if you sit still and be quiet and wait long enough, the truth does come out.’”

Blake starred as a priest working the tough streets of Los Angeles in the 1986 NBC series Hell Town, a successful show that he eventually had to quit due to its tax on his mental health.