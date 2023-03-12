Hugh Grant Oscars Interview Gets Awkward with Terse, Minimalist Answers to Fluff Questions

Actor Hugh Grant had an awkward interview on the champagne carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night, referring to the event as a “vanity fair,” then giving literal answers to questions without offering any embellishment.

Asked by plus-size model and ABC pre-show correspondent Ashley Graham what his “favorite thing” is about going to the Oscars, the Notting Hill star said, “It’s fascinating, the whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair.”

Watch:

After that, the interview got awkward as Grant answered every followup question literally, rather than contribute to the pageantry of the event.

“What are you most excited to see tonight? I know that you probably watched a few of the movies. Are you excited to see anybody win? Do you have your hopes up for anyone?” Graham asked, to which Grant replied, “No one in particular.”

Graham then followed up that question by asking “What are you wearing tonight, then?” to which the Love Actually star answered curtly, “Just my suit.”

When Graham pointed out that he himself did not make his suit, Grant said, “I can’t remember. My tailor.”

“What does it feel like to be in Glass Onion? It was such an amazing film. I really loved it. I love a thriller. How fun is it to shoot something like that?” Graham asked.

“Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” Grant answered, to which Graham countered by saying, “Yeah, but still, you showed up, and you had fun, right?”

“Almost,” Grant quipped.

Social media quickly exploded with reaction to Grant’s interview with Graham.

“Ashley Graham interviewing Hugh Grant is the most awkward piece of television in 2023 and I’m living for it,” one Twitter user commented.

“Hugh Grant just referred to the events surrounding the Oscars as a ‘vanity fair’ and red-carpet host Ashley Graham said ‘Oh, yeah, ‘Vanity Fair’ — that’s where you’ll let loose after!'” another wrote.

“Oh lord. Hugh Grant made a Vanity Fair joke and Ashley Graham thought he was talking about the after party,” another reacted.

“Lol, Hugh Grant could give a shit and hates Ashley Graham’s questions,” another Twitter user laughed.

“Hugh Grant made a reference to Vanity Fair and Ashley Graham clearly didn’t know what he meant and the interview went down hill from there,” another pointed out.

“I’m 98% sure Hugh Grant was referring to ‘vanity fair’ in the conceptual Bunyan/Thackery sense. Ashley Graham definite just thought he was talking about a party,” another echoed.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.