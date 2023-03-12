Jimmy Kimmel Rips ‘Out of Ideas’ Hollywood, Will Smith over Oscars Slap

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel delivered a scathing roast of the Academy and actor Will Smith over last year’s infamous slap during his Oscars opening monologue on Sunday.

“We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe. And most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and be permitted to give an 18-minute long speech,” said Kimmel.

“Seriously, the Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year – nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug,” he added.

Kimmel also had a slightly politically incorrect joke when he mentioned that the five Irish actors nominated meant that “the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.”

The comedian then gestured to several actors and famous attendees that people would have to get through if they “want to come up here and get jiggy with it.”

“We have no time for shenanigans. This is a celebration of everyone here,” he added.

Kimmel also took a brief jab at President Joe Biden and his drug-addled son, Hunter Biden, when he referred to Steven Spielberg and Seth Rogen as “the Joe and Hunter Biden of Hollywood.”

The Academy Awards ceremony took an ugly turn last year when actor Will Smith stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock while presenting an award. The moment occurred after Rock made a benign joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith yelled at Rock.

Even though Smith committed an act of physical assault on live television, the star went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor and partied the night away.

The Academy eventually banned Will Smith from the Oscars for 10 years.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests and restoring trust in the Academy,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson wrote in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”