They were responsible for the two top-grossing best picture Oscar nominees this year, and both men were no-shows.

In a sharp rebuke to the Oscars, Tom Cruise and James Cameron were both conspicuously absent at the 95th annual Academy Awards despite both being nominated in the Best Picture category.

Tom Cruise reportedly chose to return to work shooting the latest Mission: Impossible movie rather than endure the lengthy Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. His absence was surprising, since Cruise attended the Oscar nominees luncheon in February, where he quickly became the most popular person in the room.

Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. It represents Cruise’s fourth career nomination and his first since Magnolia in 2000.

James Cameron was also absent Sunday despite his long-gestating sequel Avatar: The Way of Water going up for four Oscars, including Best Picture.

Avatar producer Jon Landau told Variety that Cameron, who is 68, could not attend due to “personal reasons.” His decision to bow out was also surprising, since Cameron reportedly attended a dinner with other nominees on Saturday.

Avatar: The Way of Water was the top grossing movie of 2022, raking in $2.29 billion worldwide. Not far behind, Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.49 billion globally.

