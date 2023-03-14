Watch: Pop Star Avril Lavigne Tells Topless Protester to ‘Get the F**k Off’ the Stage

Pop star Avril Lavigne told a topless protester to “get the fuck off” the stage after her performance was interrupted during the 2023 Juno Awards on Monday.

“Get the fuck off — get the fuck off bitch,” Lavigne said before the topless protester was escorted off the stage by a security guard.

Watch Below:

Watch Below:

“Get the fuck off, get the fuck off bitch.” Avril Lavigne with a colourful recommendation for a woman who crashed the stage. #yeg #junoawards pic.twitter.com/kq6ceSZG4k — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) March 14, 2023

The “Complicated” singer had initially ignored the protester while she stood topless beside her on the stage. Instead, Lavigne proceeded to introduce performer AP Dhillon, telling the crowd that he is “the first-ever Punjabi act to perform at the JUNO” Awards.

Meanwhile, the protester reportedly had the words “SAVE THE GREEN BELT” scrawled on her back — an apparent reference to a development plan by the Ontario government.

Later, the host for the Canadian award show, Marvel star Simu Liu, complimented the manner in which Lavigne for “handling that topless lady like a champion,” according to a report by Page Six.

The 38-year-old “Sk8r Boi” singer later accepted the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, and took a moment during her acceptance speech to reference the topless protester, saying, “Now nobody try anything this time. I’ll fuck a bitch up.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.