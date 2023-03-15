Drew Barrymore Mocked for Kneeling Before Transgender TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney: I’m Doing Trans Activism Through Comedy

Actress-turned-talk-show-host Drew Barrymore heaped a whirlwind of mockery on Tuesday when she kneeled to Dylan Mulvaney, a man living as a woman, while encouraging him to become a transgender activist.

The incident came as the former E.T. star took to her knees as the two discussed transgender activism.

“Watching your journey and being such a huge fan of yours, I think there is a way to be taught and educated to be open minds and there are those who can and I think you have that gift. I really do,” said Barrymore.

Mulvaney cited his desire to preach about transgenderism through comedy.

“I’m a musical theater major,” responded Mulvaney. “Activism scares the heck out of me, especially when you come out as trans, there is this automatic girl scout patch that gets put on you. I think my way in is through comedy.”

Mulvaney then plugged his “old Hollywood-style Broadway show” at the legendary Rainbow Room that will feature cabaret.

“I can’t wait to watch it and I can’t wait to continue to watch your journey and it is such a pleasure to finally make your acquaintance and I hope it can turn into an ongoing thing,” said Barrymore as the two excitedly hugged like two schoolgirls at a slumber party.

When asked to give advice to others on how to navigate their identity, Mulvaney advised people to hold on to the best “parts” of themselves.

“If I was able to hold onto those, even earlier, the possibilities are limitless, so try to hold onto those things,” said Mulvaney.

Mulvaney then recalled a story of meeting a girl “in line for women’s restroom” who said how she and her mother would watch his videos at night as a “routine” to learn more about transgender issues.

“Her mom started crying,” said Mulvaney. “I think trans and queer youth are some of the strongest humans alive. The fact that are pushing through to be themselves, but I think the parents are just as important, so I got to thank that mom just for supporting their child and loving their child.”

Various internet personalities and social commentators mocked the interview, with some saying it disrespects the very concept of womanhood given that Drew Barrymore went to her knees for a man.

Drew Barrymore has been an embarrassment for years. Now she’s kneeling to the man that is making a mockery of the entire female gender. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/n8wbJCHT7f — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 14, 2023

Women are now getting on their hands and knees to show solidarity with a man who has lived as a woman for less than a year. Truly the sneakiest trick the patriarchy ever pulled. pic.twitter.com/a9bA1V3oew — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 14, 2023

Woody Harrelson was right. Fame has some very negative effects on the brain. Hot Takes: All Hell Breaks Loose After Drew Barrymore Prostrates Herself Before Trans ‘Woman' https://t.co/4SNoBgCU3y — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2023

This photo speaks volumes and not in a good way. Shame on you @DrewBarrymore https://t.co/EVBf67jkmf — Jennifer Barreto-Leyva (@JenBarretoLeyva) March 14, 2023

Does Drew Barrymore not realize that she is literally on her hands and knees for a man? The patriarchy wins again… pic.twitter.com/1v4Huopucr — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) March 14, 2023

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore kneels in front of the altar of Transgender insanity. Dylan Mulvaney is still not a woman. And never will be. pic.twitter.com/Uq78zKmF7F — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 15, 2023